Court orders convict to sweep court premises for 1 month for stealing 15 tvs, laptops

An Area Court in Nyanya, FCT, on Wednesday ordered a 27-year-old man, Isaac Samuel, to sweep the court premises for one month for stealing 15 plasma television and laptops.

The Judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, sentenced Samuel after he pleaded guilty to public incitement.

Ogedengbe, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr D.F. Abba told the court that sometimes in 2018, the convict conspired with others now at large and stole 15 plasma television sets from residents in Durumi, five laptops and other valuable items.

Abba said during police investigation the convict confessed and pleaded guilty to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 97 and 298 of the Penal Code.

