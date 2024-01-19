Kidnappers on Thursday night stormed the Nigeria Post Army Estate in Abuja, abducting two residents.

The victims include the wife and one of the in-laws of Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

The incident, according to a neighbour of the victims, occurred around 10:00 p.m. in the Phase 2 area of the estate.

The neighbour, Austine John, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the kidnappers entered the estate, shooting sporadically, and abducted the two while the Adikwu managed to escape.

John described the traumatic events, stressing the fear among residents throughout the night, with security measures being taken by the estate’s management and the subsequent arrival of army personnel.

He said, “It all started at about 10:00. We suddenly started hearing gunshots, and immediately we knew something was wrong. I quickly went out to make sure my gate was well locked.

“Then we heard the gunshot in the barrister’s house, and then we alerted the estate’s management, who immediately swung into action.

In a short time, army people came around and started shooting too, but before they came, the kidnappers had taken the wife and one of the in-laws of the barrister.

“This is really traumatising because we could not sleep throughout the night due to fear of the kidnappers coming back. President Tinubu should please help Nigerians put an end to this barbaric act by the kidnappers.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), PPRO, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “Please, all questions should be channelled to the spokesperson of the Army.”

