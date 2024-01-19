The Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs has scheduled a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde over security breaches recorded in various communities across the state.

Also, the recent Bodija explosion left in its wake the deaths of no fewer than five people, while 77 suffered varying degrees of injuries.

The Council, in a statement by its Deputy Chairman, Olugbon of Orile Igbon, commiserated with the victims of the blast.

It added that the meeting scheduled to take place next Tuesday would focus on how to prevent the re-occurrence of the ugly incident.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs hereby condoles with Oyo State Governor Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, the government, and the good people of our dear state on the sad explosion that occurred at Adeyi area of Bodija, Ibadan, Tuesday evening.

‘The Council is deeply touched by the sad incident that claimed three lives and injured 77 people, according to official announcements. Our prayers are with the victims, the bereaved, and those who lost their expensive properties to the explosion.

“The Council commends Governor Makinde for his swift response, including the setting up of an emergency response team, assurance of paying the medical bills of all injured persons in the explosion, and immediate mobilisation of rescuers and security personnel to the site to manage the situation.

“We pray the Eledumare to repose the souls of those who lost their lives in the incident and quick recovery for those still nursing injuries at the hospital.

“Arising from the sad incident, the Council plans to have a meeting with His Excellency Governor Makinde on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, over security breaches in communities, during which members will come up with suggestions to the government on practical ways to prevent a recurrence of this kind of ugly situation in the future.”

