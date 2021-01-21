Kidnapped deputy VC of Anchor University, Prof Fatokun, regains freedom

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Professor Johnson Fatokun, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Fatokun, a Professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis, was abducted in Nasarawa State on Monday, January 18, 2021 on his way from Jos, where he had gone to attend to family issues. He was held captive since then until his release.

The management of the university, which is owned by Deeper Christian Life Ministry, said in a terse statement made available by the Assistant Registrar, Strategy and Communications, Okesola Sanusi, that Professor Fatokun had been released.

The statement, made available in less than six hours after the initial statement confirming the university’s contact with Fatokun and his abductors, however, did not give details about how the lecturer regained his freedom nor his present whereabouts.