 JUST IN: Kidnapped former Bauchi legislator, Abdulmumuni Ningi released

After spending six days in the hands of his kidnappers, former member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Hassan Ningi has been released and is now back home.

A family member told Nigerian Tribune that Abdulmumuni Hassan Ningi was released on Wednesday evening and got back home at about 11 pm from an unknown destination where he was kept by the kidnappers while negotiation for his release lasted.

The family member, however, refused to confirm if any ransom was paid or not saying that, “we are only grateful to Allah that our brother is back home hale and healthy though he is traumatic due to the experience.”

He added that the “next thing is to give him the required medical attention in order to make sure that he is okay,” saying, “we will also ensure that he is psychologically stable before he returns to his business.”

Efforts to get police reaction to the development did not succeed as several calls put through to the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili were not responded to nor did he reply to the SMS sent to his phone number as of the time of filing this report.

It will be recalled that Abdulmumin Hassan Ningi was kidnapped on Monday night on his way home from his business along BSADP quarters around Isa Yuguda Guest House.