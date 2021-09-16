Key players make case for dedicated freighter aircraft

Key players across the country’s aviation sector have emphasised the need for Nigeria to have additional wholly dedicated freighter aircraft to join the only domestic freighter flight presently operational in the-country.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a two day cargo conference organized by the publisher of ATQ Magazine and planner of the popular annual Akwaaba Travel Market (ATM), Mr Ikechi Ukoh on the need to grow the Nigerian aviation cargo value chain.

Participants at the cargo conference equally tasked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to urgently review its licensing/ certification / authorization policy to fit wholly domestic freighter flight operation purposes that is less cumbersome, bureaucratic, expensive in comparison to the international passenger and cargo flights licensing and certification model.

It was agreed that investors, ground handling companies, state governments and domestic carriers must be encouraged to invest in 15T-30T dedicated freighter aircraft for domestic air-cargo transportation purposes.

The need for Export Processing Zones across states and the state governments was also debated with the call on both the central and state governments to encourage the building of cargo airports and connect the 6 geopolitical zones regarding domestic air-cargo for the purpose of aiding seamless movement of farm produce from Northern part of the country to Southern axis.

Domestic airports have also been urged to expand their operations and facility to include cargo warehousing with temperature controlled storage sections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.