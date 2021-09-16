FG empowers NIMET institute to commence academic activities

The Federal Government has granted approval to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to commence academic activities in its Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), in Katsina State.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NIMET, Muntari Ibrahim Yusuf, in a statement said the approval which was granted through the ministry of aviation, was given in a letter dated 9th September, 2021 following a request by the agency to commence academic activities.

The letter, which was signed by the Deputy Director (Staff Welfare and Training), Rabi N. Abubakar for the Minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, partly declared: “I am directed to refer to your letter Ref. No. NiMet/DG/FMA/HMA/M/Vol.1/30 dated 24th August, 2021 on the above subject and covey the approval of the Honorable Minister for the commencement of full academic session and activities at the newly established Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina as requested.

“Following this, lectures have commenced for National Diploma in Meteorology and National Diploma in Climate Change Science at the institute. The students were admitted through the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). These National Diploma programmes have already been duly approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) with two streams of 30 students each.”

The institution which was commissioned by Senator Hadi Sirika on the 21st of May 2019, was established to serve as a centre of training and research on meteorology and climate change sciences.

