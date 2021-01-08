Kemi Ajumobi debuts with ‘It is you’

Kemi Ajumobi has debuted her single titled ‘It is you’, produced by the prolific music producer, Wole Adesanya generally referred to as ‘Mr.Wols’.

Speaking to newsmen recently in Lagos, Kemi described it as a song that reaches out to everyone. She noted that her use of the three major Nigerian languages was an added creative element to the inspiring piece of work aside singing majorly in English.

Friday Treat gathered that Kemi had been in the choir for over 15 years while at her previous place of worship and till date, is always using her gift as a blessing to all in whatever capacity it is needed.

“Everything that I needed to convince me to go ahead to do this song happened. I am glad I followed my heart and grateful to God that it is blessing a lot of people already.

“Sometimes, enjoying the presence of God in your privacy is not sufficient enough for the one who gave you the gift.

“We are all on assignment on earth to use our gifts to bless humanity. If you are to teach, teach well, if you are to learn, learn well, if you are to sing, sing well.

“Whatever gift God has given you, ensure you use it well because if you don’t, He will find another. Remember, God doesn’t have your duplicate but he has your substitute,” she said.

Kemi is the initiator and coordinator of the annual ‘Inspiring Woman’ series conference currently in its 10th year.

