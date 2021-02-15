Kebbi not Covid-19 risk state ― Health commissioner

Authorities responsible for handling issues related to Covid-19 in Kebbi State have described as untrue the report emanated from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 (PTF) that the state is one of the five states in the country that is a Covid-19 risk.

The chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19 who is also the State Commissioner for Health, Mohammad Jafaru on Monday described as baseless and unfounded news that Kebbi is among the states that are not carrying out COVID-19 test as expected.

Jafaru posited that since the inception of the disease, the state has collected over 5,000 samples and from the time of the said reports the State have had about 670 positive cases.

“I don’t know the origin of this report, but we know that from the inception Kebbi State have collected about 5,000 samples,” he said.

The task force chairman stated further that “we have all the required work force from the entry point up to isolation centre and to the emergency operating centre.”

“Our team hands are on deck, we have risk surveillance officers, we have risk control officers with all preventive measures applied, I wonder how such news came up. But we will continue to carry out our duties.”

He explained that Kebbi State borders two countries of Niger and Benin Republic and is also a major rice producing state in Nigeria; therefore it cannot risk the influx of people without ascertaining their Covid-19 statues.

“This is why today we are starting the wrap-up testing so as to meet up the requirements of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 standard within the dashboard, therefore Kebbi State is on the right rooting,” he added.

