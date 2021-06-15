Kano varsity seeks support for ICT, AI robotics centres

The Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Kano State, has solicited the support of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy for the establishment of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence and Robotics centres in the institution.

The university’s head of Public Relations and Protocol, Malam Abdullahi Abba-Hassan, who disclosed this in a statement issued, said the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Mukhtar Atiku-Kurawa, asked for the support when he visited the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, in Abuja, recently.

He said that such support would assist in enabling the university to graduate students with required digital skills that would make them self-reliant and employers of labour, in addition to boosting the institution’s academic programmes.

Responding, the minister assured of the ministry’s support to the development of the university for the progress of the education sector.

Isa-Pantami told the VC that his elevation from Rector of the state Polytechnic to his current position, indicated his determination and commitment to duty.

Atiku-Kurawa also paid a similar visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo-Nanono in his office, to ask for similar support, while commending him for his efforts at promoting agriculture and rural development across the country.

Sabo-Nanono assured the VC that the ministry would assist the university as requested, in addition to linking the institution with donor agencies for the development of the university’s infrastructure.

