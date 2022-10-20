Kano revenue service distances self from purchase of campaign vehicles

THE Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has dissociated itself from the allegations of fund diversion and involvement in any political campaign in the state and threatened to take legal action against anybody or any association that wants to drag its name into the mud.

A statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communication, KIRS, Alhaji Rabiu Saleh Rimingado, on Thursday and made available to pressmen reaffirmed the statutory responsibility of the revenue service.

The agency may have been apparently reacting to a statement issued by one of the political parties accusing KIRS of diverting public resources to purchase vehicles for the purposes of a political campaign.

Rabiu declared that the agency is a public service agency statutorily entrusted to generate revenue.

Rabiu said KIRS as a non-partisan agency has no affiliation and engagement with any individual or group of people regarding the purchase of vehicles or for any purpose.

He said the service will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or group of persons bent on dragging the service to needless political issues or tarnishing the image of the service.

A political party had issued a media statement accusing KIRS of diverting public resources to purchase vehicles for the political campaigns.

