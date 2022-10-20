Sanwo-Olu reiterates demand for State Police

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated the call, on Thursday, when the Commissioners of Police Service Commission (PSC) led by the Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd), paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

This was just as the governor assured that his administration would continue to provide adequate first-class security for the entire local and foreign citizens within the state.

“We reiterate and seek your cooperation on our collective agitation for a State Police. This is my view and the view of a lot of my colleagues and citizens that given the age of our democracy, policing at the community level is not only desirable, but it is also important and it is what should be done and what we require.

“We will continue to advocate for State Police. We have said that State Police is not in any form to retrench or reduce whatever the Nigeria Police is doing now. There would still be clear responsibility that would be Federal in nature; they would still have direct responsibility and oversight to continue to address.

“We also know that if you look at the ratio of policemen to our huge population, we are still far from what it should be. So, for us, it is really another level of employment generation; providing what we are sworn to do, which is the protection of life and property; ensuring there is peace and tranquillity within our state,” the governor stated.

“We know it is a constitutional thing and we are pushing at various stakeholders’ levels, but even at an administrative point of view, let the point be made that when you (the Commissioners of Police Service Commission) came to Lagos, these are our own views and reasons. It is not long overdue and everybody can do it at their own measure.

“We have a huge task to continue to provide adequate first-class security for our entire local and foreign citizens that are here in large numbers. The population is growing on a daily basis and we need to be proactive to be able to respond and be able to ensure that we don’t have space for criminal-minded people or people that have other intentions within our own territory,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the work of the Lagos Police Command led by the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, saying that his administration would continue to encourage the police to do what was right at all times.

Justice Ogunbiyi, in his earlier remark, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration on the issue of security, saying security was top-notch in Lagos and the state as a model of how to handle security situations in the country.

“We can see that security is top notch in Lagos and there is a lot of safety here and we wish and desire that other states within the country will also emulate Lagos because of the security situation which is top notch. Lagos is a model of how to handle security situations.

“The police are doing a good job in Lagos and they could also replicate in all other states and parts of the country. This is basically why we are here, to appreciate the governor and that he should continue with the good work,” she said.

Ogunbiyi said the Police Service Commission would ensure that Nigeria Police worked within the ambit of the law and ensure that they were well looked after, adding that the Commission would make sure the community had confidence in the police.

