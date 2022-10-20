Reps Deputy Speaker applauds Buhari for signing Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 into law

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 , Nigeria youths innovation Buhari,climate change CD FG,Rush to site of Anambra boat mishap, Buhari pledges FG, Abacha siphoned $5bn to West, Education: Striking unions complicit in undoing our investments, Peace Accord: Buhari hails Jonathan's role in 2015 polls, issue-based campaigns, Exclusion will ridicule Buhari, security to attract investors, Law student sues Buhari, Nigeria's energy transition plan, President Buhari's visit to Imo, Buhari okays FG's takeover of Gombe Airport, Oil theft illegal, Buhari hopeful of RNA vacinces, Buhari condemns murder of cleric , Chad Republic's stability in Nigeria’s interest, Appointment of new AGF, Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream, Find means to get, Inflation: Why we can't, Buhari gets 10-year, President Buhari assents, Sabotage responsible for fall, Buhari inaugurates National, Buhari presides over
Buhari

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, on Thursday, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Federal Medical Centres Bill, 2022

Hon Ahmed Idris, member representing the Wase federal constituency of Plateau State, in a statement in Abuja also congratulated the entire leadership and Members of the 9th National Assembly for the feat.

According to him, “this is one of the legacy legislations of this administration. the Act provides the legal framework for all the existing Federal Medical Centres across the Federation and also established a new Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau State, charged with the responsibilities among others-

“The Act amongst other things is to provide facilities for diagnostic, curative, preventive and rehabilitative services in medical treatment;

“Construct, equip, maintain and operate such training schools, and similar institutions for providing the Medical Centres with appropriate staff.

“Construct, equip, maintain and operate such clinics, out-patient departments, laboratories, research or experimental stations and other similar institutions necessary for the effective functioning of the Medical Centres.

“Ensure that the standards of treatment and care provided at all establishments under its control and the standards of treatment and care provided for patients at those establishments is not below the required standards.

“Perform such other functions as are necessary to facilitate the performance of its functions under this Act; and provides their due management and administration. The President signed the Bill on Wednesday, October 19, 2022,” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Why Many States Are Flooded — FG

THE Federal Government has said water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon is not responsible for the flooding that has devastated parts of Nigeria…

Tinubu In Fresh Move To Pacify Aggrieved Blocs, As Campaign Council Unveils Fresh List

FOLLOWING the controversies that trailed the 422-member All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list released last month, the campaign secretariat, on Wednesday night…

Second Niger Bridge Now Completed — Fashola


THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has dismissed insinuation that the present administration sourced infrastructure fund from Sukuk was part of the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise Nigeria…

2023 Budget Defence Under Threat, NASS Workers Threaten Strike

THERE are strong indications that the long-awaited 2023 budget defence scheduled to start next week may be stalled, as National Assembly workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN)…

Reps Deputy Speaker applauds Buhari for signing Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 into law

You might also like
Latest News

We’ll partner with Germany, Siemens to improve electricity generation ― Buhari

Latest News

Compel Buhari, IGP to grant me permission to possess assault rifle to protect life,…

Latest News

Performance review: Buhari scores self high

Latest News

IPOB proscription: Malami’s memo to Buhari was signed by Abba Kyari, IPOB tells…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More