Reps Deputy Speaker applauds Buhari for signing Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 into law

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, on Thursday, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Federal Medical Centres Bill, 2022

Hon Ahmed Idris, member representing the Wase federal constituency of Plateau State, in a statement in Abuja also congratulated the entire leadership and Members of the 9th National Assembly for the feat.

According to him, “this is one of the legacy legislations of this administration. the Act provides the legal framework for all the existing Federal Medical Centres across the Federation and also established a new Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau State, charged with the responsibilities among others-

“The Act amongst other things is to provide facilities for diagnostic, curative, preventive and rehabilitative services in medical treatment;

“Construct, equip, maintain and operate such training schools, and similar institutions for providing the Medical Centres with appropriate staff.

“Construct, equip, maintain and operate such clinics, out-patient departments, laboratories, research or experimental stations and other similar institutions necessary for the effective functioning of the Medical Centres.

“Ensure that the standards of treatment and care provided at all establishments under its control and the standards of treatment and care provided for patients at those establishments is not below the required standards.

“Perform such other functions as are necessary to facilitate the performance of its functions under this Act; and provides their due management and administration. The President signed the Bill on Wednesday, October 19, 2022,” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Many States Are Flooded — FG

THE Federal Government has said water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon is not responsible for the flooding that has devastated parts of Nigeria…

Tinubu In Fresh Move To Pacify Aggrieved Blocs, As Campaign Council Unveils Fresh List

FOLLOWING the controversies that trailed the 422-member All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list released last month, the campaign secretariat, on Wednesday night…

Second Niger Bridge Now Completed — Fashola





THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has dismissed insinuation that the present administration sourced infrastructure fund from Sukuk was part of the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise Nigeria…

2023 Budget Defence Under Threat, NASS Workers Threaten Strike

THERE are strong indications that the long-awaited 2023 budget defence scheduled to start next week may be stalled, as National Assembly workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN)…

Reps Deputy Speaker applauds Buhari for signing Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 into law