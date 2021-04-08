Kano NLC suspends three-day warning strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kano State chapter has suspended its three-day warning strike slated to commence on Thursday (today).

The strike was planned to express its displeasure over the non-payment of N30,000 minimum wage for the month of March 2021.

This was just as the state government said that the deduction from March salary will be paid along with April salary if the federal allocation accruing to the state is improved.

However, the state NLC bowed to pressure and shelved the strike.

The union also suspended the proposed peaceful protest scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021.

The resolution was part of the agreement reached between the NLC and the state government after about five hours joint meeting held and read by the national deputy president of NLC Comrade Najerm Yasin said the “proposed three days warning strike scheduled to commence from 12:01 am on Thursday is hereby suspended and the proposed peaceful protest scheduled for Monday 12th April, 2021 is equally suspended.”

According to him, the meeting was convened at the instance of the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje present in person with representatives of National President NLC Comrade Ayuba Wabba represented by Comrade Najerm Yasin; Comrade Biobelomoye Joy Josiah, National Chairman JOHESU and president MHWUN; Comrade Benson Ukpah, Head of Information Unit, NLC Headquarters and the representative of organised labour in Kano.

Comrade Yasin, however, disclosed that the state government had no intention to go back to payment of old N18,000 minimum wage as speculated and reiterated its position to respect the agreement of N30,000 signed between the organised labour and Kano State government in December 2019.”

He said that “March 2021 deductions from workers’ salaries at state and local government councils should be refunded to workers along with April or May salaries depending on the increase of FAAC allocation for the period.

“All machinery for implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000 should be put in place by OHCS for KUTST Wudil and Yusuf Maitama Sule University immediately.”

Comrade Yasin, however, disclosed that “no worker or any Labour leader should be punished/treated in a prejudicial /malicious manner as a result of partaking in the planned industrial actions by Kano State government.

“That payment of monthly pension and all the entitlements of retirees should be vested under the resolutions and approval of the Board of Trustees of the KSPFT as provided by 2006 pension law.”

