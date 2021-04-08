NYSC urges state governments to constitute governing boards

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday urged State Governments to constitute and empower NYSC State Governing Boards to perform their roles in order to enhance the success of the Scheme’s programmes.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the appeal in his keynote address at the meeting of NYSC Top Management with the representatives of thirty-six State Governments and the FCT Administration held in Abuja.

According to him, this is in line with Section 6 Sub-Section 2 of the NYSC Act, which refers to the statutory functions of NYSC State Governing Boards.

He said the NYSC Act CAP N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, assigned specific roles to each of the three tiers of Government.

“While the Federal and some State Governments have been above board in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities, the present Management has remained consistent in reaching out to all stakeholders in order to encourage the provision and sustenance of the desired level of support for the Scheme.”

“The key needs that are central to the success of the Scheme, and which are within the responsibilities assigned to States, FCTA and Local Governments in the enabling Act include, provision of facilities like Orientation Camps.”

“Others are Corps Transit Lodges, Corps Lodges, and Office Accommodation,” the DG said.

He added that feedback on the implementation of resolutions of the last meeting shows that some States have constituted the Board while few others are reasonably believed to be in the process of doing so.

“However, there are still many states that have not commenced any process of putting Governing Boards in place,” Ibrahim said.

The NYSC boss stressed the urgent need for a functional NYSC Local Government Committee in each of the Local Government Areas of every State.

“I wish to appeal to the State Governments to use their influence and spirit of inter-governmental cooperation to help in persuading the Local Government Councils to form the Committees,” he said.

The DG added that the need for the provision of a conducive environment for the Orientation Course cannot be over-emphasized, especially with the fact that the Orientation Camp is a Corps Member’s first point of contact with both the NYSC and the State of Deployment.

He commended the twenty-four states that have carried out maintenance and upgrade of Camp facilities, urging that the level of commitment be sustained.

“I call on States whose Orientation Camps are still in degraded conditions to rise to the occasion and help in putting the facilities in proper shape.”

“I also want to remind all States of our request for the expansion of the carrying capacity of each Orientation Camp to at least five thousand in view of the rapid growth of the Corps population,” Ibrahim said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital…

NYSC urges state governments ; NYSC urges state governments ; NYSC urges state governments.