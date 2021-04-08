Farmer attacked, student kidnapped in Ibarapa

A farmer named Kereku Yanmi was attacked at Oyankalu farm in Lukosi, Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Wednesday.

The fresh attack in the Ibarapa zone saw the victim, aged 45 years, struck at the back of his neck by yet-to-be-identified men.

The attack came just after a peace meeting was held at Igangan Police Station that had in attendance law enforcement agencies in Ibarapa North, law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, landowners, hunters, herdsmen, farmers, butchers’ among others.

Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi described the incident as a case of robbery where the farmer and another were attacked and dispossessed of their belongings including handsets and cash on the farm.

Fadeyi however noted that the Divisional Police Officer, Ayete, had begun investigations to arrest the attackers.

In another incident in Ibarapa, one Salami Sodirat, a student of Ogudu compound, Igangan, was kidnapped along the Igboora-Eruwa road, while on her way to her school, Royal Institute of Health Technology, Eruwa campus, on Wednesday.

A family source confirmed that the kidnappers established contact with the Salami Sodirat family who initially demanded a ransom of N20million but upon negotiation, N1.5million was agreed upon.

He however said the family beckoned on the kidnappers to accept N1.25million.

However, an authoritative source in Igangan said Sodirat was released safe and sound back to her Igangan home, on Thursday evening, about 24 hours after she was kidnapped.

Meanwhile, negotiations are said to be ongoing with regards to two other persons said to have been kidnapped alongside Sodirat.

Responding to the kidnap, the Oyo Police Command Spokesperson, Gbenga Fadeyi said the incident was an attempted kidnap that was unsuccessful.

“There was an attempted kidnap that did not come true. They attempted but it was not successful,” Fadeyi said.

