Kano mysterious deaths: Kwankwaso writes Buhari, wants probe into cause of deaths

DISTURBED by the wave of sudden deaths that hit Kano, former governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government to order an independent expert team to probe the cause of the deaths in the state.

Senator Kwankwaso made this disclosure in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the President Buhari.

The former governor called on the government to immediately intervene in order to save lives in the state, saying that if efficient machinery is not urgently put in place to understand and mitigate against the trend, more lives of innocent citizens will be lost.

On the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Kwankwaso also called on Buhari to take over the responsibility of rapid response on coronavirus in the state, noting that the state practically has no COVID-19 response committee, but a contraption of cronies that are both unqualified and incompetent.

According to him, “Mr President, I feel obliged to write this letter to you for five reasons: one is the very scary rise in the number of people that are mysteriously dying in Kano every day since the commencement of the fight against COVID-19 and the eventual lockdown of the state; two is the uncoordinated and unprofessional manner in which the fight against the disease in Kano State is being waged and the attendant and unprecedented mistrust of the government by the governed; three is the near absence of cooperation and coordination between the state and the Federal Government on the COVID-19 response; four is the frightening reality of the tendency of the present health emergency (which has already placed unbearable financial burden on both the citizens and the nation) to metamorphose into a security emergency; and five, is to offer some suggestions in the overall interest of the good people of Kano State and the success of the national effort against the covid-19 pandemic.

“Permit me to draw your attention to the spike in mystery deaths among the aged population in Kano State in the last couple of weeks. Hundreds of funerals have been recorded in all the cemeteries of the eight metropolitan local governments alone. Looking at the pattern elsewhere in the world where senior citizens with pre-existing conditions were the main fatalities of the novel coronavirus, we are concerned that the inability to conduct tests in the state to determine the status of these senior citizens might be responsible for their death. We are even more concerned that if sincere and efficient machinery is not urgently put in place to understand and mitigate against this, more lives of innocent senior citizens will be lost.

“At present, and to all intent and purposes, the state has practically no COVID-19 response committee. What was hitherto, working as a COVID-19 committee was a contraption of cronies that are both unqualified and incompetent. As such they kowtow to the whims of politicians without any regards to professional healthcare considerations. The committee technically disbanded itself when majority of the members were tested positive for COVID-19. I should inform Mr President that since the announcement of the positive results of the members of the committee, no test was ever conducted in the entire state again. This is very frightening as neither asymptomatic nor active cases are being identified and isolated, as such carriers of this dreaded virus are all about and spreading it and causing untimely death of especially our senior citizens.

“The stoppage of the tests coupled with series of revelations from within the isolation centre in Kano together with the state persistence in asking for financial assistance from the central government has deepened the already existing mistrust of the government by the governed. This lack of trust seriously jeopardizes the battle against coronavirus especially if it were to be led by the state.

“Mr President in times of crisis like this, we require a robust and unifying leadership that will assure the citizens that it understands and shares its concerns; but unfortunately, the State Government is even denying that there is an unusual surge in the number of deaths in the state. This denial has also cultivated mistrust and doubt on the part of the citizens as the state government have failed to provide the desired leadership required at a critical time like this.

“Mr President everywhere in the world, the fight against pandemic is being spearheaded and superintended by central governments. The W.H.O. and such other global bodies, for example, have no business liaising with states on matters of global pandemic. But right from the first recorded case in Kano, the state government was in a tug of war with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the federal agency vested with the responsibility of coordinating the fight against the disease. This is very counter-productive to the people of the state and a serious impediment to the success of the nation in the fight against the disease. Especially given the fact that as at today, the NCDC COVID-19 test centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) has closed down ‘due to lack of reagents’.

“Kano is the most populous state in the country and Kano city is one of the biggest in Africa. Experts have expressed concern that if the Kano situation is not handled professionally, sincerely, efficiently and competently, we have the tendency of becoming the epicentre of this disease in Africa in a matter of months. Every sincere leader should be concerned about this. Everything that ought to have been in place: from advocacy and awareness campaign to sensitise the public, to the provision of support (material, medical and emotional) to the citizens is conspicuously absent in Kano.

“Mr President, in a state like Kano where large majority of its inhabitants earned their living from the informal sector and where big chunk of its citizens live below poverty line, there is no gainsaying that sustaining the lockdown in Kano demands that people are not left hungry. Any support in this regard should not be made on partisan basis. At the moment, the state government palliatives are being distributed based on political patronage (4 persons in each polling unit of 500 persons). This is grossly inadequate. A hungry and angry population cannot be kept in lockdown for too long!

“Palliatives should be generous and general. The virus does not belong to any political party just as hunger and poverty are not partisan.

“It is my prayer that Mr President consider the following: The situation in the state should not be seen by Mr President as a state government matter that should be left to the state. The lives of tens of millions of Nigerians living in Kano state is at stake, as such the central government should be seen to be actively involved in caring for, and saving their lives. There is need for empathy;

“The Federal Government should take over the responsibility of rapid response on coronavirus in the state;

“At least five additional test centres should be established with 10 other sample collection centres across the State;

“The State Government should be made to constitute a proper State Taskforce on COVID-19 with members selected base on their professionalism and competence;

“The taskforce should designate trained medical personnel in all cemeteries across the state that will collect records of all deaths. While another team of medical personnel follow up with inquiry of the cause of death. Furthermore, those that attended to the sick and those that prepared the dead body for burial should also be identified, isolated and contact traced for testing;

“Since it is undeniable that there is a spike in the number of deaths and it is probable that these deaths are either as a result of COVID-19 or some other illness, the State Government and citizens should treat and consider all deaths as if it is caused by the virus; therefore, all protocols as advised by medical experts be observed whenever death occurs;

“An independent Federal Government team of experts should be mandated to investigate the rise in cases of death in the elderly population across the state;

“While commending Nigerians for their support to, and cooperation with the fight against the pandemic; we appreciate the sacrifices of our health workers and other frontline personnel providing other essential services. Let me also express my gratitude to numerous well-meaning Nigerians who are making enormous sacrifices with their wealth, skills and know-how. Mr President these concerns boarder on matters of life and death. The time to act on the Kano situation is now.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari, Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus Hold Meeting On Lockdown, Others

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the next step of the efforts to contain the pandemic. The lockdown imposed by the president on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states lapsed on Sunday… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kano’s Curious Deaths

BETWEEN a harvest of contagious, high and low calibre corpses in Kano and government distributing colon cancer as palliative for COVID-19, which is deadlier? In less than 12 hours, Kano buried 12 prominent persons – professors, bankers, editor – and it’s the government still says everything is normal. Someone said Kano… Read full story

Kaduna Govt Quarantines All Residents For Another 30 Days

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another 30 days, following the recommendation of the Standing Committee on COVID-19. A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, said that the extension… Read full story

COVID-19: Reps To Resume Plenary Session Tuesday

The House of Representatives is to resume plenary session on Tuesday. This was contained in a memo dated April 26 this year and signed by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick Giwa. According to the memo, “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary… Read full story

Things That Won’t Change Post Covid-19 (Part 2)

Continuing from where I clogged last week, I want to reiterate and retell that each time there is a major shift across the planet earth; we always camp around things that change, focusing on new skills and new behaviors—at the expense of things that do not change, no matter what happens in the midst of the earth… Read full story

Leading With Presence -1

When Amy Cuddy, psychologist and teacher at the Harvard University School of Business released her book “PRESENCE” in 2016, it became an instant New York Times bestseller and has since been translated into over thirty languages. In it, Amy advanced some principles on the power of presence in leadership… Read full story

COVID-19: US Company Begins Sale Of Face Masks Made From Skin Of Alligators, Snakes

If you’re looking for something special and have money to burn, you can try a mask made out of alligator or snake skin produced by an American company.All American Gator, a Florida-based company specialising in products made out of alligator and snake skin, has started selling special COVID-19 face masks made from reptile skin… Read full story

Councillor Shot Dead As Gunmen Abduct Commissioner In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Folorunsho Daramola. Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen ambushed the commissioner who was travelling from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to his home town in Iye-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the… Read full story

COVID-19: Suspected Patient Absconds From Ondo Hospital

A suspected patient of COVID -19 allegedly absconded from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC), Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The 26-year-old patient identified as Ehibhanre Hansen was said to have bolted away from the hospital after being attended… Read full story

Ibadan Hospital Complying With NCDC Protocols For Reopening ― Chief Consultant

Sequel to the closure of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan as a result of the death of a 55-year old patient from COVID-19, the management has said the hospital will only be reopened after all protocols of the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) are complied with… Read full story

We Had Our Twins After 12 Years, Popular Ibadan Cleric, Akeugbagold, Begs Kidnappers

Sobbing and pleading, former Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Taofeek Akeugbagold gave an account of how his two-year-old twins were abducted at gunpoint on Saturday night. With teary voice, he besought the abductors to have pity on him and his wife who was barren for 12 years and… Read full story

Mass Deaths: Kano State Govt Blames Hypertension, Diabetes, Meningitis And Acute Malaria

Kano State government on Sunday acknowledged recent deaths in Kano, attributing them to hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria. Already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the state Ministry of Health to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the deaths… Read full story

Katsina Records Nine Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 30

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus in the state. Masari made this known while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Katsina. “We sent samples of 287 suspected persons to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for screening… Read full story

Plateau Government Commences Return Of Almajiri To States Of Origin, 183 Sent As First Batch

Plateau State government has commenced return of Almajiri in the state to their states of origin as part of the measures to fight coronavirus pandemic and to prevent the children from falling victim of the disease. Speaking at the venue of the almajirideparture at Government College, Jos, Secretary to the State Government… Read full story