If you’re looking for something special and have money to burn, you can try a mask made out of alligator or snake skin produced by an American company.

All American Gator, a Florida-based company specialising in products made out of alligator and snake skin, has started selling special COVID-19 face masks made from reptile skin.

The masks are made from hypoallergenic soft shell silicone with the reptile skin stretched onto it.

As for aesthetics, python masks will be made with holes framed by black, silver or gold metal rings, will come in different colours and finishes, and will probably be secured with a band with a closure.

The skin itself doesn’t really provide any protection against the novel coronavirus, but it’s a fashion statement and the mask itself is designed to make the insertion and removal of filters and linings as easy as possible.

“People are going to have to cover their faces, and unfortunately the situation may last longer than we imagined,” All American Gator owner, Brian Wood, told The Miami Herald.

“The designs are ready and I want to take advantage of the supply we have here not only of python skin, but also alligator and invasive iguanas,” Brian Wood said.

“Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options,” he added.

As for pricing, Wood estimates that face masks made with the skin of Burmese python or invasive iguanas will cost around $90 each, while those made with alligator skin, “the diamond of leathers”, will cost $120.

