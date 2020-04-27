Divorced wife in police net for stabbing 70-year-old mother-in-law to death

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a recently divorced housewife, Fatima Sani, aged 37 of Gobirawa village in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State for allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law to death.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the state capital, on Monday.

Usman said that the suspect had a misunderstanding with her husband, Sani Umaru, on April 23 which resulted to divorce.

The suspect alleged that her mother in-law, Aishatu Umaru, aged 70 of Tozon Daji village instigated her son to divorce her.

It was based on this assumption that the suspect traced the mother-in-law to her village and stabbed her to death.

Usman said that the case is under investigation and the suspect would soon be charged to court.

He said the police also received information on April 25 that a seven-man gang of suspected kidnappers from Goyi village in Gwagwalada, FCT invaded Tufa village in Gawun Babangida of Gurara Local Government.

He said a team of policemen were deployed to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

He explained that three of the hoodlums were arrested with gunshots and one AK 47 rifle and army camouflage uniform were recovered from them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari, Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus Hold Meeting On Lockdown, Others

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the next step of the efforts to contain the pandemic. The lockdown imposed by the president on the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states lapsed on Sunday. But lockdown is widely expected to be extended given the upsurge in the number of… Read full story