Plateau government commences return of Almajiri to states of origin, 183 sent as first batch

Plateau State government has commenced return of Almajiri in the state to their states of origin as part of the measures to fight coronavirus pandemic and to prevent the children from falling victim of the disease.

Speaking at the venue of the almajirideparture at Government College, Jos, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, said a total of 183 Almajiris said to be from Bauchi, Kaduna and Kano were sent to their respective states on Sunday

Professor Atu said the move was not punitive but to ensure that they were better cared for by their parents, adding that with the coronavirus pandemic, the lives of the almajiris were in serious danger.

“The government doesn’t want them to be endangered, hence the decision to return them to their parents. Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, the almajiris lack the requisite family grooming and social training. The society and indeed the country would be better of if they were properly trained by their parents.”

Colonel Salihu Inusa, Chairman, Enforcement of Ban on Almajiris System in Plateau State, said that first batch evacuated were from Mangu Local Government, adding that it was high time they reunited the almajiris with their families and reintegrate them into the formal educational system.

