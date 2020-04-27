COVID-19: We are not out of the woods yet, says PTF

Despite its best efforts so far to contain the outbreak, the Presidential Task Force on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has conceded that the nation is not yet out of the woods.

It has therefore resolved to ramp up testing, isolation, contact tracing and management going forward.

Parts of the nation has been on lockdown in the last four weeks in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus, which appears to be gaining more grounds.

Speaking at the briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday, its chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who revealed these, also said the PTF is working with the Kano State government to address the exponential rise of confirmed cases in the state.

He said: “The PTF shall continue to pursue the strategy of aggressive testing, detection, isolation, contact tracing, care and management. Similarly, non-pharmaceutical measures will be enhanced.

“Over the last four weeks, we made appreciable progress but we are not yet out of the woods because a lot more is required to be done. Nigerians at all levels must take responsibilities for our actions, adopt behavioural modification, ensure compliance with advisories and provide guidance to our followers and youths.

“The situation in Kano is being addressed very closely by the NCDC in partnership with the state government and guidance by the Federal Ministry of health as well as support from our development partners.”

While noting that Monday marked the 28th day of the cumulative lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, he disclosed that the PTF had continued to assess the situation nationwide and “an appropriate report has been submitted to the president for decision making.”

“It is expected that once a decision is made, the president will address Nigerians on further measures to be taken later today. I urge all Nigerians to be on the lookout for the broadcast,” he stated.