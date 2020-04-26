COVID-19: Suspected patient absconds from Ondo hospital

A suspected patient of COVID -19 allegedly absconded from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC), Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 26-year-old patient identified as Ehibhanre Hansen was said to have bolted away from the hospital after being attended to at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital on Saturday.

The medical officials noticed that the man was nowhere to be found after his samples were taken.

An official of the hospital who confirmed the development to Nigerian Tribune, however, said it was a suspected case and not a confirmed one.

“The information is true; however, it was a suspected case,” the doctor said.

He disclosed that suspected patient had just arrived from Edo state and shown some symptoms which include, cough, nasal discharge, dry cough, body weakness and experiencing difficulty in breathing.

He also said the suspect appeared to be stable in face mask and said, “we should be on the lookout as the patient might probably present anywhere for treatment.”

Speaking on the case, the state Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr Donald Ojogo, said there was no record at the facility confirming the details of the suspected patient.

“Government takes this report with all seriousness; and necessary measures have been put in place to confirm the same for further steps, if necessary.

“It might, therefore, be hasty to conclude that it was a COVID-19 case as no such situation has been properly established. The public shall be informed of details as events unfold.

“In the meantime, a suspected COVID-19 case is already being isolated at the same UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Ondo City. Samples of the suspect have been taken in line with treatment protocols and the result shall be disclosed immediately, upon receipt.”

However, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Oluwole Ige, said the suspected COVID- 19 patient, who escaped from the hospital, has returned to the hospital.

Ige disclosed who disclosed this while addressing reporters in Ondo town, said the patient has shown symptoms of the disease, stressing that his report is still being expected.

He said “I can tell you that the patient has returned to the hospital. We are on top of the situation. He is still a suspected case.

“We are waiting for the result of the test conducted for him and two others.”

The disappearance of the patient led to panic in the town.

