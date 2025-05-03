Kano govt seals warehouse over ‘environmental nuisance’

The Kano State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, has sealed a store located at Airport road by France road in Sabon Gari area by No. 2 Court at Gyadi Gyadi for violating environmental regulations.

The Director of Public Enlightenment, MOEnv &CC Kano, Alhaji Ismail Garba Gwammaja, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the store, which was found to be storing insecticides and fumigation items, was emitting bad odours that posed a nuisance to the nearby community and people passing by.

The Director of Pollution Control of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Malam Ibrahim Nasir, who led the operation,n said the ministry has received a complaint from the community on the bad odour emitted from the shop and immediately sent environmental officers to verify the allegation, which proved to be true.

He said the shop owner was served with abatement notice to relocate and stop storing such items which they didn’t comply, and the ministry has no option rather than to seal the shop and drag the issue to court for ruling.

While commenting on the issue, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahiru M. Hashim, said the sealing was part of the government’s efforts to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and protect the health and well-being of citizens.

He said, “The storage of hazardous materials in a residential area or within the community is a serious environmental and health risk offence.

“We will not tolerate any activities that compromise the safety and well-being of our citizens in Kano State.

“The Ministry urges residents to report any environmental concerns or violations to the authorities for prompt action.”

He, therefore, stated that the ministry is up and doing to safeguard the environment and health hazards as well as preserving our ecosystem for a healthy and greener environment.