FUOYE students’ union writes education minister, disowns NANS petition

The Students union leadership of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has disowned the president of the National Association of Nigeria Students(NANS) over his petition to the Minister of Education against the management of the institution.

The NANS president, Olushola Oladoja had in a petition addressed to the Education minister, Dr Tunji Alausa and dated May 2,2025, called for the sack of the substantive vice chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina and the governing council chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba over alleged cover-ups of official misconducts, among other issues in the university.

However, in a letter jointly signed by the president of the FUOYE students union, Abiodun Olorunshola and the secretary, Lateef Yusuff, they appealed to the minister to disregard the petition from the NANS leadership, describing it as misrepresentation of facts and against the collective decision of the institution’s students.

The letter reads, “We wish to state, unequivocally and without prejudice, that the allegations contained in the said petition neither reflect the lived realities within our university nor the collective sentiment of the student population.

“As the local union with firsthand experience of institutional engagements and administrative developments, we find the petition to be highly misleading, politically coloured, and grossly unrepresentative of actual events and dynamics within FUOYE.

“It is apparent that the current leadership of NANS has, regrettably, allowed itself to become entangled in external manipulations, resulting in the dissemination of unfounded accusations targeting the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, and the broader university administration.

“We view this as a deliberate attempt to malign the leadership of our institution and to destabilise the ongoing progress achieved under their stewardship.

“The accusation involving Engr. Folashade Adebayo and the Vice-Chancellor has been thoroughly investigated by both the Nigeria Police Force and a duly constituted panel of the Governing Council. In both cases, Professor Fasina was exonerated of all allegations, and the findings remain in the public domain. As student representatives, we have reviewed the reports and affirm our confidence in the integrity and transparency of the investigative processes.

“Contrary to the insinuations in the NANS petition, there has been no formal complaint lodged with the Students’ Union Government or other official structures regarding any misconduct by Dr. Agbegbedia. To publicly smear an individual’s reputation without substantiated evidence undermines the principles of justice and fair hearing.

“It is misleading to say the VC promoted him. His promotion was already concluded and approved by the University Council before the issue of alleged sexual harassment came up.

“While the passing of our colleague Miss Modupe remains deeply tragic, we strongly object to its politicisation. Comprehensive investigations were conducted, and no evidence of administrative negligence was established.

“Under Professor Fasina’s leadership, the university has witnessed commendable improvements in academic expansion, infrastructure development, staff welfare, and campus security. There exist no credible audit reports or findings suggesting financial impropriety on the part of the administration.

“At no point have members of the Students’ Union been subjected to harassment or intimidation by the university’s leadership. On the contrary, we have enjoyed unprecedented collaboration and institutional support, all in the interest of student advancement and harmonious governance.

“In light of the foregoing, we respectfully request that the Honourable Minister, kindly disregard the petition submitted by the NANS leadership, as it is devoid of credibility, factual merit, and legitimate representation;

Recognise the Students’ Union Government of FUOYE as the authentic and democratically elected voice of the student body within the institution; Uphold the findings of the Governing Council’s investigative panel as the legitimate basis for decision-making on all matters referenced.

“Safeguard our university from unwarranted political interference, external manipulation, and media sensationalism aimed at undermining its leadership and institutional integrity.”