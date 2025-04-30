Kano govt approves over N51bn for capital projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved ₦51.5 billion for critical infrastructure and public service delivery projects across the state as part of the administration’s strategic push to enhance socio-economic development.

According to a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the announcement followed the 27th Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Kano.

According to him, “Notable among the approvals is the release of ₦5.4 billion for the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of roads stretching from Mumbayya House to Tal’udu Junction, Gadon Kaya, Yahaya Gusau Road, and Sharada Road.”

The statement added that the Council gave the green light for multiple key projects, including major road rehabilitations, installation of traffic systems, expansion of public buildings, and electrification upgrades.

It was also stated that ₦3.4 billion was earmarked for the provision of wireless solar-powered traffic lights across the Kano metropolitan area under the Urban Renewal Program.

The statement further revealed that additional funds were approved for the construction of Miller Road to Mission Road and for the renovation of key public facilities, including the Kano Educational Resources Department and the Governor’s Lodge in Kaduna.

Moreover, the Council approved ₦1.46 billion for the upgrading and modernization of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy located in the Sharada Phase I Industrial Layout.

The statement emphasised: “These approvals underscore the administration’s commitment to sustainable urban development and improved public service delivery.”