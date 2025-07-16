Kano govt reiterates commitment to quality education

Kano State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality education in both public and private schools across the state.

State Commissioner of Education, Dr Ali Haruna Makoda, emphasised this commitment during the launch of the National Policy on Non-State Schools in Nigeria in Abuja.

Dr. Makoda highlighted the Kano state government’s efforts to actualise quality and accessible education, citing the declaration of a state of emergency in education, allocation of a significant share to the education sector, provision of learning materials, and construction and renovation of schools.

He noted that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved 29.75% of the budget to education in 2024 and 31.5% in 2025, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to the sector.

“We are working with private school owners to ensure total compliance with rules and regulations governing private schools.

“The government would ensure that non-state schools meet national standards, provide quality education, and promote accountability and transparency in their operations,” Dr Makoda said.

The commissioner assured that the state government would support the objectives of the National Policy on Non-State Schools for the overall benefit of the state and country.

This policy aims to regulate and improve the quality of education in private and mission-owned schools through implementation guidelines.

In line with this commitment, the state government has allocated significant funds to education, including N168.35 billion, representing 31% of the total budget, for the 2025 fiscal year.

Plans are also underway to construct new classrooms, renovate existing ones, and implement school feeding programs to improve learning outcomes.