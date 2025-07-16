Police reject N1.5m bribe, arrest man in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested one Yahaya Saleh, a 40-year-old man, for attempting to bribe police investigators with the sum of One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,500,000) in a desperate bid to secure the release of a kidnap suspect currently under investigation.

The arrest followed a discreet operation by officers of the Command’s Scorpion Squad, who are handling the ongoing investigation into a kidnapping syndicate operating within the FCT and its environs.

Yahaya Saleh approached the investigators and offered the bribe as an inducement to compromise the case and unlawfully release one of the arrested suspects.

ALSO READ: Many arrested as fresh security operations launched in three Kwara LGAs

In a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, quoted the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, as saying: “Demonstrating professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice, the officers promptly declined the offer and initiated necessary legal procedures, leading to Saleh’s immediate arrest.”

While the investigation continues in an effort to apprehend other members of the syndicate, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao S. Adewale, psc, mnips, commended the officers for their exemplary conduct and assured the public that the Command remains resolute in its stance against corruption and interference with justice.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE