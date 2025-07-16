JAMB registrar berates varsities on indiscriminate honorary degrees

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Emeritus Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has berated some universities in the country for alleged indiscriminate presentation of honorary degrees and awards to individuals in and outside the country.

Oloyede made the statement at the investiture ceremony by the University of Ilorin, on Wednesday, where 65 distinguished Nigerians were honoured for their contributions to the university and society at large, as part of its ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations as a university

The JAMB registrar, who was a past vice chancellor of the university, said that honorary degrees had become worthless.

“I was part of the team then, during my time as VC, who said that the University of Ilorin should not be part of the maddening crowd of awarding honorary degrees. You would see that the University of Ilorin would not just award degrees the way others do. I can’t remember any in the last 20 years, just because we want to be different,” he said.

The JAMB registrar, who commended the university’s vice chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole, for the innovative idea, pledged on behalf of other awardees that they would continue to serve the university, the nation and humanity.

“Let’s commend the VC with the innovation of doing it differently with merit and dignity. I don’t know of any degree that you’ll give any of these distinguished people here that would make the kind of impact that we’ve made today. It’s a creative way to come up with this without going the way of indiscriminate honorary awards. Some people even send their drivers to represent them to pick up the awards, just because it has become worthless.

“We thank the university for this idea. And from us, we say this is a big honour and we pledge to continue to serve this university, this nation and humanity at large,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the vice chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), said that each of the honourees (in three categories) includes 50 ambassadors, 10 alumni, and two recipients of the award of excellence.

The VC said that the Ambassadors were nominated by their respective Faculties and the nominations were validated by the Centre for Advancement.

“These individuals have consistently demonstrated loyalty to the values of our university and have given back meaningfully, whether through mentorship, resources, or collaboration. Some honorees were added in recognition of their extraordinary acts of generosity and support, reaffirming the saying that one good turn deserves another.

“For the Distinguished Alumni, the University Management carefully selected exceptional graduates who have excelled in their respective fields while maintaining an unwavering commitment to their alma mater. Their lives and careers exemplify the ideals, values, and culture of our Better by Far university.

“The Award of Excellence is particularly special. It is not exclusive to our alumni but reserved for individuals whose dedication to our university has been profound and self-initiated.

“One such individual is Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, a 1984 medical graduate, who this year alone sponsored 40 academic staff to international conferences, supporting each with N5 million, amounting to N200 million in total. He also donated a brand new Hilux vehicle to enhance our campus security and contributed to the purchase of an Anatomage machine through his class set.

