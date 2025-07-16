Many arrested as fresh security operations launched in three Kwara LGAs

More than 20 individuals, including suspected gunrunners and their logistics supporters, have been arrested in Ifelodun Local Government Area following a renewed security crackdown on criminal elements, according to an intelligence report released on Wednesday.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the crackdown—carried out by nearly 400 special security operatives—was said to have been initiated by the state government in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“The operation targets Ifelodun, Ekiti, Edu, Patigi Local Government Areas, and other border communities where recent security breaches have been observed.

“We are placing these local governments on lockdown. The operation is just getting underway, and we’ve already made over 20 arrests. The suspects are providing useful information, and many were caught with ammunition and supplies meant for criminals operating around Babanla (Ifelodun),” the report stated.

According to the report, 10 of the suspects are being moved to Abuja along with the recovered ammunition for further interrogation. The operation has also led to the unconditional release of several captives previously held in the area, following sustained pressure on the criminals.

A government source revealed that the operation includes a strategic partnership with security forces in neighbouring Kogi and Niger States to prevent the escape of criminal elements.

“The operation is starting in Ifelodun but will extend to Edu and Patigi. The Eruku axis is also on lockdown to block escape routes to Kogi, while border communities near Niger State are under close surveillance,” the source added.

This latest operation follows recent assurances by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq that every effort is being made to flush out criminals hiding in forested areas across the state.

The government is urging members of the public to report any suspicious movement of unknown individuals to security agencies.

