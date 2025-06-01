Politics

Kano govt declares Eid-el-Kabir break for schools

Kola Oyelere
Dansoshiya dam in Kano, Governor Yusuf approve school staff

Kano State Government has announced that all primary and post-primary schools will observe the Eid-el-Kabir break from Wednesday, June 4, 2025, to Monday, June 16, 2025.

This announcement was made in a statement signed by Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, Director of Public Enlightenment at the Ministry of Education.

However, boarding students are expected to resume on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in preparation for full classes on Monday.

Parents and guardians of boarding students have been advised to pick up their children by the early hours of Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

