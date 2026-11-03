Kano APC denies plot to disqualify NDC guber candidate

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied allegations by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that the party and its governorship candidate, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, are behind moves to disqualify the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC described the allegation as false and baseless, accusing Kwankwaso, the NDC vice-presidential candidate, of attempting to blackmail the party and Governor Yusuf.

In a statement, the party said neither the APC nor Governor Yusuf had any involvement in the legal proceedings concerning Gwarzo’s candidacy.

It explained that the case arose from an internal crisis within the NDC and was instituted by some party members against the NDC itself, not by the APC, its governorship candidate, or the Kano State Government.

The APC said attempts to link it and Governor Yusuf to the matter were misleading and aimed at diverting public attention from the internal challenges facing the opposition party.

The ruling party challenged Kwankwaso to provide credible and verifiable evidence linking the APC or Governor Yusuf to the court action, rather than making allegations it said could mislead the public and create unnecessary political tension.

It maintained that neither the party nor its candidate sponsored, influenced or facilitated the legal proceedings against Gwarzo.

The APC emphasised that the judiciary remained an independent arm of government, adding that neither the party nor Governor Yusuf had the authority to dictate court proceedings or decisions.

It also dismissed suggestions that it intended to use state power against political opponents, insisting that every eligible candidate had the constitutional right to participate in the 2027 elections in accordance with the law.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles, saying it welcomed the participation of opposition parties in the electoral process and had no reason to plot against any political party or candidate.

It urged Kwankwaso and other political actors to allow relevant institutions to discharge their constitutional responsibilities without politicizing legal disputes arising from internal party disagreements.

The APC also cautioned against using such disputes as an excuse for possible electoral defeat in 2027.

It called on members of the public to disregard attempts to associate the party and Governor Yusuf with the NDC’s internal legal battle, reiterating that neither had any direct or indirect involvement in the proceedings or any decision concerning the party’s governorship candidate.