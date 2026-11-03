‘All die na die’, Dino Melaye declares ahead of 2027

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against intimidating opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is prepared to defend its votes.

Melaye made the statement on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, following an ADC stakeholders’ meeting.

He accused the ruling party of using federal might, security agencies and state institutions to harass and intimidate opposition members, insisting that the ADC would resist any such moves ahead of the elections.

The former lawmaker said the party was prepared for the 2027 polls and would not tolerate attempts to rig or manipulate the process.

“All Die Na Die, we will defend ourselves in 2027. The ADC will not allow the APC to continue intimidation. We are ready to defend every vote,” he said.

Melaye also said Nigerians were dissatisfied with what he described as hunger, insecurity, and poor governance under President Bola Tinubu, adding that the ADC was ready to challenge the APC at the polls.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral and ensure that the 2027 general elections were free, fair and credible.