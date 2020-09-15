Popular Nollywood actor and thespian, Kanayo O. Kanayo better known as K.O.K, has been called to the Nigerian Bar.

Kanayo broke the news on his social media pages announcing his latest achievement as a lawyer, with the post, “To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”

Many of his fans have been congratulating him for the feat, despite his age, stressing that it was never too late to achieve a dream.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Hails Fresh US Visa Ban On Nigerian Election Riggers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the United States government over its fresh imposition of Visa ban on those undermining Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.

I Never Asked Military To Return Seized Weapons ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he never asked the military to return the weapons recovered from the repentant youths.

Nigerian Law School Admits 1,785 Candidates To Bar

A total of 1,785 candidates were on Tuesday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education.

Imported Poultry Foods Now Infected With COVID-19 ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers stationed at all border points, airports and seaports on red alert, warning them to be extra vigilant over the importation of poultry products because some have been found to contain Covid-19.

JUST IN: Emir Of Biu, Umar Mustapha Is Dead

The Emir of Biu in Borno State, Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu is dead. He died on Monday night at the Federal Medical Center Gombe after a brief illness.

COVID-19 hype killing Nigerian economy, Senate raises the alarm