(JUST IN): At last, Jibrin, Tinubu’s Campaign DG, dumps APC, joins NNPP

The Director General of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He disclosed that the reason for his defection was due to the irreconcilable differences with party leadership in Kano State.

Jibrin, who is also a former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, was seen on Friday afternoon in company of members of the NNPP lifting a basket, the insignia of the NNPP.

Details later…

