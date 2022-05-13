Odigutue herdsmen attack: Victim shot in the mouth cries out for help

The 57-year-old native of Odiguetue, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr Izete Jeremiah, who was shot in the mouth by the herdsmen who attacked the village in early April 2022, has cried out for help over his mounting medical bills.

Jeremiah was on his farm on April 7, 2022, where he challenged the Fulani herdsmen for uprooting his yam and cassava tubers to feed their cows, when he was shot directly in the mouth by the Ak-47 carrying herders, who killed five more villagers in that incident.

The victim, who lost his vocal cord to the shooting now requires comprehensive surgery to be able to talk and eat again but has run short of funds, having spent all he saved before the incident on medical bills.

He has therefore appealed to the Edo State Government and well-meaning individuals to come to his aid.

Jeremiah, who is currently battling for his life at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, said he had spent all his savings and now relied on patients’ relatives to be able to access treatment and get drugs.

Speaking, his wife, Mrs Mabel Jeremiah said her husband could not speak or eat food on his own except through his nose with the aid of a pipe.





“We have been at the hospital since April 7. My husband can’t speak and eat, except through the nose with the aid of the pipe. We have spent all our savings and even borrowed. We don’t have money now; even the drugs they gave us were bought by relatives of patients through contributions”.

“We have spent over N500,000 excluding hospital bill, now he has to undergo surgery on the damaged jaw so that he can eat and talk and they need over N800,000”

“So, to buy the artificial jaw plate is about N500,000; they haven’t told us the cost of the surgery, and we still have a hospital bill to pay. We need help from well-meaning individuals to be able to carry out the surgery”

“I am also calling on Governor Godwin Obaseki to come to our aid so that my husband can get well and take care of his family. Things have been very difficult for us, ” Mrs Jeremiah bemoaned

Also speaking, a matron in charge of the ward where Jeremiah is receiving treatment, who didn’t want her name in print, said the patient is soliciting for funds to buy the jaw plate as well as funds for surgery.

“The patient is owing almost N350,000 hospital bill. But what we need now is the money to buy a jaw plate, which is N446,000. Also, he needs money for the surgery and drugs so that the surgery can commence for him to be able to speak and eat.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Victim shot in the mouth cries out for help

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Victim shot in the mouth cries out for help