Students barricade UI main entrance, disrupt free flow of traffic over prolonged ASUU strike

Students of the University of Ibadan and other affiliated institutions on Friday barricaded the main entrance of the institution and UI/Ojoo road in Ibadan North local government area, thereby disrupting the free flow of traffic in protest of the prolonged strike of the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Tribune Online recalls a tripartite meeting involving the representatives of ASUU, the Federal Government and the Ministry of Labour and Productivity chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari to proffer a lasting solution to the lingering crisis on Thursday in Abuja was a deadlock.

The irate students insisted that the protest would continue until the Federal government does the needful by shifting grounds and meeting the demands of ASUU, as well as ensuring the opening of the universities nationwide.

The protesters threatened to shut down Ministries, Agencies and Departments, (MDAs) of government in Oyo State, as well as blockade of all the Federal government roads within the state capital, Ibadan, until their demand for the immediate opening of the universities nationwide is met.

In an interview with Tribune Online, Solomon Emiola who led the protest in Ibadan said the action became imperative, as a result of the insensitivity of the government to the plight of the students.

According to him, “Our leaders have continued to play with our future. Our goal is to shut down the whole of Ibadan until our demand is met.”





Also, Emelieze Andrew, a former chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), stated that the protest was to awaken the spirit of students whose rights are trampled upon by the government.

Mr Andrew said the lingering ASUU strike was due to the negligence and failure of leadership.

In a related development, the ASUU has carpeted the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan over comment on the protest embarked upon by the students nationwide.

Lawan was quoted to have urged the students not to use their protest to disrupt the ongoing political activities in the Country.

The Chairman of ASUU, UI chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole stated that the Senate president represents the class of political vipers who are bent on destroying the future of the children of the masses in order to access the resources of Nigeria.

The Senate president, according to Akinwole, has not shown the capacity to solve problems by not knowing the importance of education over political activities.

He added that the union had taken precautionary measures including meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly at ensuring that the crisis does not degenerate to this level but all its efforts were to no avail.

The ASUU Chairman who described the statement credited to the Senate president as undemocratic said it was inconceivable for a high ranking political office holder to prioritize political activities over education.

He said the prolonged industrial action was the consequence of the inaction of the legislative arm of the government.

