To commemorate 25th anniversary of June 12, 1993, presidential election, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly took turns to remember eminent Nigerians who fought for the actualisation of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who described June 12, 1993, as symbolic, said the day is not just for celebration but also a day to remember those who sacrificed their lives and properties for the democracy currently being practiced in Nigeria.

“It is a day to also remember those who are responsible for the annulment of that democratic process, some alive and some dead,” he said.

Dr. Obasa emphasised that the essence of the day is to particularly remind those in public offices of their roles and responsibilities, to assess how far they have gone and what is left undone in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“This is also to remind those who are coming behind us that the democracy we are enjoying today was built by some people, some of whom lost their lives and properties,” he said.

The Speaker further stated that democracy establishes the need to ensure the will of the people is protected and sacrosanct.

Lending his voice, Hon. Desmond Elliot believed that democracy is symbolic in the sense that June 12 is one of the most recognisable days as far as Nigeria’s post colonial era is concerned.

“We have had 25 years of uninterrupted democratic transition. This means that Nigeria is growing and that Nigeria stands to be among the democratic countries in the world,” he said.

Hon. Moshood Aro noted that 25 years of democracy is a significant milestone in the history of Nigeria.

“Today, we stand united, celebrating democratic governance. This shows our determination after years of military rule. Our commitment to democratic values has fostered the peace and progress that form our nation,” he said.

While speaking on the matter, Hon. Surajudeen Tijani congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) for their immense contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly will be holding an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election. Billed to speak at the event are former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, officials of some foreign embassies, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Dr. Muda Yusuf, immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

