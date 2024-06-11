Senator Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release those imprisoned for participating in the EndSARS protests, invoking the spirit of the June 12 struggle.

Sani made this appeal on his X media platform on Monday, June 10, 2024.

He wrote, “In the spirit of the June 12 struggle which we fought 30 years ago, I call on the President to release all persons still held in Nigerian prisons because of the EndSARS protest.”

In 2020, Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest against police brutality and the dire situation in the country.

On the night of October 20, 2020, Nigerian Armed Forces opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Amnesty International reported that CCTV cameras were allegedly removed from the toll gate shortly before the shooting occurred.

The protests led to widespread attacks on police stations, formations, and officers across the country. While some protesters were eventually released, others are believed to remain detained in various police stations.