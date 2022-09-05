Jonathan congratulates Kenya President-elect, tasks Ruto on inclusive govt

Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has congratulated Kenya’s President-elect, Mr William Ruto on his emergence as the winner of Kenya’s August 9, 2022, Presidential election, urging him to run an inclusive government and seek to unite Kenyans.

The former President of Nigeria who stated this in a goodwill message to Mr Ruto shortly after the Kenyan Supreme Court affirmed his victory on Monday also charged him to be magnanimous in victory and leverage the pervading peaceful atmosphere to stabilise Kenya and establish the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

Ikechukwu Eze, Special Adviser to Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan quoted him as saying: “I congratulate His Excellency William Ruto for his emergence as the winner of Kenya’s August 9, 2022, Presidential election, a victory that has just been affirmed by Kenyan Supreme Court of the Republic of Kenya.

“I believe that your victory after the general elections is a testament to your resilience and service as a Vice President in the last 10 years, and will contribute to the deepening of the roots of democracy in Kenya.

“Your Excellency, having led a pre-election assessment mission to Kenya and an election observation mission to the just-concluded elections, I am in a good position to note that we are all relieved that the peaceful election outcome has mitigated the tension, uncertainty and obvious division that had welled up in Kenya ahead of the polling.

“I urge you to be magnanimous in victory and leverage the pervading peaceful atmosphere to stabilise your nation by seeking to reassure Kenyans that you will run a government of national unity that will embrace, accommodate and heal all citizens and strongly establish Kenya on the path of sustainable economic growth.

“I believe that your leadership, guided by your rich experience, wisdom and sincere Pan-African spirit, will also bring about closer cooperation among African leaders to enhance the attainment of the desired political stability, peace and development on the continent. I wish you and the people of the Republic of Kenya a successful transition, peace and happiness under your tenure.”

