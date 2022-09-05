FG inaugurates technical working groups to revive ailing enterprises
Inaugurating the TWGs on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex A. Okoh said the initiative is in consonance with the ease of doing business in Nigeria and in line with the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
