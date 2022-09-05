OAU commences registration of first choice UTME candidates on Sept 8

Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife on Monday informed candidates who made the institution their first choice in the 2022 UTME and scored 200 and above that registration for the 2022 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (PUTME) screening exercise will commence on Thursday, September 8th and end on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The institution also said those who applied for the Direct Entry (DE) programme in the university will also commence their registration on the same day.

These were made known in a statement issued by the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs Margaret I. Omosule.

The statement explained that “the screening exercise will be done online and applicants that provide false information or upload incorrect credentials will automatically be disqualified.

“Candidates are required to check their screening schedule on the OAU portal from 12th October 2022 and will also be required to participate in the Post-UTME screening on their allotted dates and time from 17th October to 22nd October 2022.

“Applicants should note that the screening fee is two thousand naira (N2,000.00) only. All enquiries should be forwarded to admissions@oauife.edu.ng or enquiry@oauife.edu.ng.”

She also added that candidates are required to go through the following processes: