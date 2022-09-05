OAU commences registration of first choice UTME candidates on Sept 8

Education
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
OAU commences registration of first choice UTME candidates on Sept 8, OAU Muslim graduates, OAU students to vacate halls, OAU: Preserving learning and culture, OAU: Pro-Chancellors condemn, seek investigation into protest over new VC appointment, Embrace kindness to put unrest in check globally, OAU postpones matriculation, OAU Muslim graduates, OAU ASUU commences strike action over non-disbursement of EAA allowance, OAU ASUU threatens indefinite strike, Great Ife: Olorode, OAU targets development funds

Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife on Monday informed candidates who made the institution their first choice in the 2022 UTME and scored 200 and above that registration for the 2022 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (PUTME) screening exercise will commence on Thursday, September 8th and end on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The institution also said those who applied for the Direct Entry (DE) programme in the university will also commence their registration on the same day.

These were made known in a statement issued by the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs Margaret I. Omosule.

The statement explained that “the screening exercise will be done online and applicants that provide false information or upload incorrect credentials will automatically be disqualified.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Candidates are required to check their screening schedule on the OAU portal from 12th October 2022 and will also be required to participate in the Post-UTME screening on their allotted dates and time from 17th October to 22nd October 2022.

“Applicants should note that the screening fee is two thousand naira (N2,000.00) only. All enquiries should be forwarded to admissions@oauife.edu.ng or enquiry@oauife.edu.ng.”

She also added that candidates are required to go through the following processes:

  • Step 1: Visit admissions.oauife.edu.ng
  • Step 2: Log on to the site with your Registration Number as Username and your Surname as Password.
  • Step 3: Fill in the biodata form and click continue.
  • Step 4: Obtain an RRR (Remita Retrieval Reference) from this site only, and use it to make payment online or at any commercial bank.
  • Step 5: Once payment is accepted, the system logs out and you can now login again.

You might also like
Education

Ratio of public to private schools in Lagos State is one to 22 ― Commissioner

Education

Five tips for making the most out of online classes   

Education

Our students received about $1.5m scholarship awards in one year — Maple Canadian…

Education

FG’s bursary for education undergraduates to begin in 2023 —Minister

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More