Jigawa guber: NNPP candidate, Ringim, rules out defection to APC

Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, the Jigawa state governorship candidate under the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), has dismissed rumours speculating about his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ringim emphasised that he will never join APC, even if the party makes him the sole governorship candidate in 2027.

“I will never join APC, even if the party made me a sole governorship candidate in 2027,” Ringim said.

He described the NNPP as his political home and expressed confidence in the party’s chances of taking over the state in 2027.

Ringim criticised the APC-led administration in Jigawa and at the national level, describing it as a failed administration.

He faulted Governor Malam Umar Namadi’s frequent foreign trips, saying they are a waste of public funds and a misplacement of priorities.

“The APC-led administration has failed to understand the people’s needs, particularly the common man, and instead emphasizes anti-common man policies that are throwing them into more difficulties,” Ringim said.

The NNPP chieftain also condemned former Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido’s book, “Being True to My Self,” saying it is full of untruths.

Ringim specifically disputed Lamido’s claim that his parents were from Niger Republic, insisting that his father is an indigene of Ringim Local Government Area.

“I was born in a village called Bagon Maidawakai, and my father’s grave is in Ringim,” Ringim said, adding that Lamido’s claim was a deliberate attempt to dent his reputation and political career.

Ringim called on the people of Jigawa and Nigeria to unseat the APC government and vote for better candidates who will take care of their human and infrastructural needs.

He emphasised the need for good governance and leadership that prioritises the welfare of citizens.