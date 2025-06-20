Arewa

2027: Northern stakeholders meet to evaluate Tinubu’s performance next week

Muhammad Sabiu
The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has said that it will hold a two-day interactive session to evaluate the two years anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

A statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday and signed by the Director-General of the Foundation, Alhaji Abubakar Gambo, noted, “We are pleased to announce a significant two-day interactive session holding between June 24 and 25 in Kaduna.

“This landmark event builds on the foundation’s successful engagement on October 17, 2022, where frontline presidential candidates, including President Bola Tinubu, presented their manifestos and made commitments towards the development of Northern Nigeria.

“With President Tinubu’s two years in office, this follow-up session aims to evaluate the progress made on those electoral promises, deepen government-citizen engagement, and promote a clearer understanding of the administration’s policies and programmes.

“The event will provide a platform for constructive dialogue between representatives of the Federal Government and citizens. It is designed to bridge the gap between policy implementation and public perception, dispel misinformation and address misconceptions about the administration’s initiatives.

“By facilitating open and honest discourse, the foundation seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process, ensuring that governance remains responsive, inclusive and accountable to the people,” Gambo said.

The statement further said that the two-day programme will feature high-level presentations and interactive sessions with key Federal Government representatives, who will provide detailed briefings on progress in critical sectors.

The engagement, according to the statement, will not only highlight achievements but also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss challenges, propose solutions and align expectations for the continued development of Northern Nigeria and the nation at large.

