JAMB kicks off in Kwara without hitches

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination for 2020 was conducted without any hitch in parts of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Tribune Online, however, gathered that the examination started a little behind schedule in some of the centers because officials that would screen candidates writing the exam arrived the CBT centers late.

A parent, who spoke with Tribune Online at one of the CBT centers located on Yidi Road in Ilorin metropolis, Mallam Nasirudeen Abdulkareem, however, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination.

He said with the arrangements put in place, JAMB management have defeated the menace of examination malpractices in the country.

Mallam Abdulkareem urged the federal government to allow JAMB to implement the use of National Identity Number to overcome issues associated with underage candidates.

He also appealed to the examination body to put a mechanism in place to disallow CBT centers with faulty computers from conducting the examination.

In his remark, another parent a 72 -year old Alhaji Sambo Mahmood urged JAMB management to make provisions for parents who came with their children from other states to stay under a shed, adding that leaving them to loiter about on the streets does not portray them in a good light.

One of the students Master Soliu Abdulmalik commended JAMB for allowing him to write the examination under a conducive atmosphere.