Rotary Club offers free antenatal, baby delivery to less privileged

ROTARY Club, Elebu Metropolis, has launched free antenatal and baby delivery for pregnant women with less financial muscle in order to reduce the rate of maternal mortality.

According to the President of the club, Idowu Adewumi, the move is aimed at cushioning the effect of the harsh economic condition in the country which is not allowing a lot of women to pay for antenatal and baby delivery resulting to high rate of maternal mortality.

“We quite understand what some women are going through financially. A lot of women have lost their lives as a result of the fact that they were not able to pay for antenatal at hospitals where they are expected to receive adequate medical care which ought to guide against maternal mortality.

“Our free antenatal and free baby delivery programme includes Free antenatal registration, routine screening, drugs, clinic (8 visits), ultrasound scan (3 times), a medical consultation and free baby delivery.” He said.

Adewumi, also hinted that as part of the club’s contribution to the development of the society, Rotary Club Elebu Metropolis, recently conducted free medical outreach at Agbeni market, Ibadan, were about 276 Nigerians benefited.

The high point of the free medical outreach included: Health talk, blood pressure check, bodyweight check, blood sugar level check, medical consultation, and free drug distribution.