Jaiz Foundation CEO’s mum buried

MOTHER of the Chief Executive Officer of the Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, Hajiya Sefinat Shuaib, who died on Monday at the age of 80, has been buried in Lagos.

The janazah (burial) prayer was led by the chairman of the Council of Ulamau of Nigeria, Sheikh AbdulFatai Thanni, at the Muslim Burial Ground, Jafojo, near Markaz, Agege, Lagos.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral include the Grand Mufti of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafi’i; chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef; Mr Hakeem Otiti; Dr Sulayman Ogunmuyiwa; Professor Tajudeen Yusuf; Executive Director, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju and wife, Mutiat; Imam Mutohir Adams; and the Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Ismail AbdusSalam.

The chairman of the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Mr Disu Kamor, condoled with Dr Shuaib and his family members.

Kamor described Shuaib as a wonderful personality and an inspiration to many people.

The Executive Director, Business Development, Jaiz Bank Plc, Abdulfattah Amoo, said motherhood is a great institution, hence Dr Shuaib must have learnt his good character and humaneness from his mum.

“On behalf of Jaiz Bank Plc, the management board and staff, I convey our deepest condolences to the Shuaib family. We take solace in the fact that our mother died a Muslim. We ask that Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus,” Amoo said.

The pioneer amir of The Muslim Congress (TMC) Abdurrazaq Abdussalam, who just retired as Director of Public Affairs, Voice of Nigeria (VON), described the deceased as a lively person.

“May Allah give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. They must accept the test as Muslims and accept it with patience and continue to relate with Allah and continue to pray for Mama,” Abdussalam said.