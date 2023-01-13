Niger charges hajj workers on success of 2023 pilgrimage

Eye of Islam
By Adelowo Oladipo | Minna
2022 Hajj: 1,782 pilgrims back in Nigeria, Over 940 Kano intending pilgrims may miss Hajj, Kano may miss Hajj exercise, Hajj: Kwara pilgrims' accommodation problem resolved ― Official, Oyo blames bureaucratic bottlenecks, 2022 Hajj: 250 intending pilgrims from Lagos denied entry by Saudi, maximum security at Hajj camps, Facing the challenges, Don’t hire incompetent airlines, Don’t jeopardise Nigeria’s participation, Saudi Arabia discuss flight, FCT returns N432m, FCTA trains hajj officials, Niger sensitises intending pilgrims, Niger pilgrims board, 26 have registered, Hajj 2021 and arithmetic, Hajj 2021 and arithmetic
FILE PHOTO

MANAGEMENT and staff members of the Niger State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have been charged to work towards improving on the achievements recorded in the 2022 hajj operation.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, gave the chargeduring a training organised for the workers last week in Minna, the state capital.

Makun Lapai, who appreciated the workers for their contributions to last year’s hajj success, urged them to focus on achieving a hitch-free exercise this year.

With the start of the 2023 hajj fare collection and allocation of seats to all local government areas through their respective Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers (APWOs), the executive secretary reiterated the commitment of the board to safeguarding the intending pilgrims.

He praised the workers for exhibiting honesty and dignity in the management of the funds of intending pilgrims in the last hajj exercise.

“For the two years that hajj didn’t hold, all monies were returned to their owners without any hitch,”Makun Lapai noted.

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Eye of Islam

Ipesa-Balogun Foundation to hold memorial lecture on Sunday in Lagos

Eye of Islam

Muslims urged to acquire knowledge of Qur’an for fulfilled life

Eye of Islam

MURIC cautions youths against ‘japa’ syndrome

Eye of Islam

NAHCON chair, others attend hajj exhibition in Saudi

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More