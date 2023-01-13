Niger charges hajj workers on success of 2023 pilgrimage

MANAGEMENT and staff members of the Niger State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have been charged to work towards improving on the achievements recorded in the 2022 hajj operation.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, gave the chargeduring a training organised for the workers last week in Minna, the state capital.

Makun Lapai, who appreciated the workers for their contributions to last year’s hajj success, urged them to focus on achieving a hitch-free exercise this year.

With the start of the 2023 hajj fare collection and allocation of seats to all local government areas through their respective Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers (APWOs), the executive secretary reiterated the commitment of the board to safeguarding the intending pilgrims.

He praised the workers for exhibiting honesty and dignity in the management of the funds of intending pilgrims in the last hajj exercise.

“For the two years that hajj didn’t hold, all monies were returned to their owners without any hitch,”Makun Lapai noted.