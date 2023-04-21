Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Jack Dorsey has launched a new application called ‘Bluesky’ on Android, a few hours after losing his verification badge on the microblogging platform.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the new application will serve as an alternative to Twitter which is now owned by Elon Musk.

The “social internet” of the future will give users more options and creators “independence from platforms”, an excerpt from the app’s website read.

However, the app is still under development and may only be accessed with an invite code.

“We’re building the AT Protocol, a new foundation for social networking which gives creators independence from platforms, developers the freedom to build, and users a choice in their experience,” the website added.

