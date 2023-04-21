Following the removal of the blue check from Twitter accounts of thousands of public figures, Nigerian celebrities and entrepreneurs have reacted to the disappearance of their verification badge.

Elon Musk had on Thursday followed through on his final date for the removal of the free blue badge removal.

Pere, an actor, model, and entrepreneur, reacted to the blue badge ”I will not pay a dime for your verification badge @elonmusk; you ruined the purpose for having it. Werey somebody”.

He went further to claim everyone is now on the same level ”All of us dey the same level for twitter. Hehehehe. Nothing when we no go see for Elon musk internet.”

I will not pay a dime for your verification badge @elonmusk you ruined the purpose for having it. Werey somebody. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) April 20, 2023

Also Read: Twitter Blue: Musk pays for Stephen King, 2 others

VIDEO: My newly acquired dental grill want to kill me, Portable yells in agony

I beat my wife to stupour because she denies me sex, man confesses

Twitter Blue: Seyi Makinde, Sanwo-Olu, other Nigerian politicians with verification badge

Peter Okoye of the Psquare music group, also called Elon a businessman. ”Elon Musk is a BUSINESS MAN, Period!”





Elon Musk is a BUSINESS MAN Period!📌 — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) April 20, 2023

Tony Elumelu, reacting, ”Woke up to see that my verification tick has disappeared. Wahala!”

Woke up to see that my verification tick has disappeared.

Wahala! — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) April 20, 2023

Singer Chike, also affected by the policy, was bemused at the disappearance of his badge.