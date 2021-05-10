It’s time to save Nigeria from disintegration ― Onitiri

A Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, on Monday, decried what he described as unprecedented insecurity, high level of corruption, poverty and economic degradation prevalent in the country, adding that it is a sign that the country suffers from grave governance issues.

Chief Onitiri who called on well-meaning Nigerians to save the nation from disintegration, stated that when the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, it promised “change” with a commitment to providing adequate security, fight corruption and in particular, improve the economy of the nation.

According to him, this has not been the case as almost six years after, the APC government and the National Assembly have not only failed to deliver on their promises but, have turned Nigeria into a beggar nation where insecurity had overwhelmed everyone in the country and nobody is safe anymore.

Chief Onitiri, therefore, called on all patriots, democrats and indeed all Nigerians to take the future of the country in their hands and pass a Vote of No Confidence on the present members of the NASS and the present administration of APC for their woeful failure at governance.

The social critic pointed out that the National Assembly has failed to caution the Executive on the failure of governance, and this has led to the present failure and dismal performance in which the country has found itself in spite of the cries of the citizens.

He reiterated that the APC leaders have failed to perform their statutory duties and lost the legal mandate of the people to remain in power, noting that apart from piling up huge foreign debts and mortgaging the future of the nation’s generations yet unborn, the government had created untold disunity among all the tribes through nepotism, religious fundamentalism, failure to follow the federal character in the distribution of appointments and resources etc.

He added that all hands must be on deck to save the country from misrule and disintegration as “the present administration has shown complete empathy on the aspirations of the people like the sacking of Minister Patanmi, arrest and consequent prosecution of Boko Haram, killer herdsmen and terrorists.”

According to him, the failure of the government to pass the new electoral laws that will aid free and fair elections in Nigeria is a major issue of contention, calling on political, religious, traditional leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to rally the government to save the country from disintegration and douse the agitation for secession and self-determination.

